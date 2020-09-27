MFA releases names of those killed as a result of artillery fire of Armenian armed forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the shelling of the Armenian armed forces, five members of one family in the village of Gashalti, Naftalan region, were killed - the head of the Gurbanov family Elbrus, born in 1951, and four members of his family - Gurbanova Shafayat (1956), Gurbanova Fidan (2006), Gurbanov Shahriyar (2007) and Amirova Afag (1981).

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az on Sunday that by purposefully targeting the civilian population and infrastructure of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side grossly violates the norms and principles of international law, particularly international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions .of 1949



"We resolutely condemn this brutal act of the Armenian side and demand to stop shooting at civilians and thus attempts to keep civilians in fear. It is necessary that the international community demand that Armenia stop the war crimes committed by the occupier country against the Azerbaijani civilian population. We express our deep condolences to the families of our civilians who died as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az