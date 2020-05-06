MFA: With his latest statement Pashinyan admitted that Armenia is hindering the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has commented on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his speech in Parliament that his position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not changed in the slightest since 2018.

"With this statement, the Armenian Prime Minister admitted that it is Armenia that is hindering the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and thus ensuring peace and security in the region. This statement clearly shows who refused the talks, who declined to fulfill the requirements of the international community, first of all, the resolutions of the UN Security Council, thus preventing the settlement of the conflict," MFA Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said.

"The Armenian leadership should understand that these statements do not serve to the settlement of the conflict through negotiations and finally realize that Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders in accordance with its constitution and norms and principles of international law. The Armenian side is responsible for any tension that may arise in the settlement of the conflict," she concluded.

News.Az