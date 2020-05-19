Mi-8 military helicopter crash lands near Moscow, casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crew of the Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian aerospace forces that crash-landed near Moscow has died, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian aerospace that was on a training flight crash-landed 20 kilometers of the settlement of Klin, Moscow region, in a desolate location at about 20:00 Moscow time on May 19. The crew died of injuries," the ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, the crash might have been caused by a technical failure," it said, adding that there were no broadside munitions onboard.

