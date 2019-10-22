Michael Dickerson: "US always supported Azerbaijan's independent and sovereign right"

The US Embassy has reacted to the recent media allegations, APA reports citing the official Facebook page of the US Embassy in Baku.

Michael Dickerson, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Azerbaijan in a video message posted on Facebook Page said the recent accusations that the United States is interested in destabilizing Azerbaijan are false and absurd.

"We appreciate the withdrawal and removal of articles and broadcasts in this regard. Since independence, the United States has supported an independent, stable, prosperous and democratic Azerbaijan. Over the past 26 years, we have provided over $ 1.5 billion in assistance to Azerbaijan. This has made a positive difference in the lives of many Azerbaijanis. This includes assistance in improving security, health, agriculture, civil society, economic development, women's entrepreneurship, tourism, and education. Since the signing of the Contract of the Century 25 years ago and including the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor, the United States has always supported Azerbaijan's energy resources and the independent and sovereign right of Azerbaijan to process and export its own resources," Mr. Dickerson said in a video message.

He said that as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States is committed to working with the parties to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Garabagh conflict: "Since 1993, we have provided more than $ 125 million to Azerbaijanis who have been displaced from their lands as a result of the conflict. We highly appreciate our partnership and friendship with the Azerbaijani government and people. We hope that and in the coming years we will continue to deepen our cooperation for the benefit of both peoples."