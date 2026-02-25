Yandex metrika counter

Microsoft Japan offices raided over Azure probe

  • Economics
  • Share
Microsoft Japan offices raided over Azure probe
Source: AP

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission conducted a raid on the offices of Microsoft Japan on Wednesday as part of an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices, News.Az reports, citing the Nikkei business daily.

The probe is examining whether Microsoft improperly restricted customers of its Azure cloud platform from using rival cloud services.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      