Microsoft Japan offices raided over Azure probe
Source: AP
Japan’s Fair Trade Commission conducted a raid on the offices of Microsoft Japan on Wednesday as part of an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices, News.Az reports, citing the Nikkei business daily.
The probe is examining whether Microsoft improperly restricted customers of its Azure cloud platform from using rival cloud services.
By Nijat Babayev