Microsoft plans $100 billion investment in AI data centers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft is set to invest nearly $100 billion in AI-powered data centers during fiscal year 2025.

"In FY 2025, Microsoft is on track to invest approximately $80 billion to build out AI-enabled datacenters to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world," Vice Chair and President Brad Smith wrote in a blog post, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Stressing that AI promises to drive innovation and boost productivity in every sector of the economy, Smith said the US is poised to stand at the forefront of the technology wave, especially if it doubles down on its strengths and effectively partners internationally."Today, the United States leads the global AI race thanks to the investment of private capital and innovations by American companies of all sizes, from dynamic start-ups to well-established enterprises," he said. "At Microsoft, we’ve seen this firsthand through our partnership with OpenAI, from rising firms such as Anthropic and xAI, and our own AI-enabled software platforms and applications."

News.Az