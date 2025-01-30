Microsoft shares drop while Meta rises after earnings reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft shares fell 4.5% in Europe on Thursday after the company issued a cautious outlook for its cloud business, following a similar drop in after-hours trading the previous day.

Meanwhile, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, saw its shares rise after surpassing expectations, as investors closely monitored both companies’ investments in artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Meta shares opened up 2.5% in Germany, having risen 2.1% after the closing bell and ending the regular session up 0.3%.Days after Chinese upstart DeepSeek revealed a breakthrough in cheap AI computing that shook the U.S. technology industry, the chief executives of Microsoft and Meta defended massive spending that they said was key to staying competitive in the new field.

