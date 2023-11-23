Middle Corridor promises to revitalize economic ties among SPECA member countries: Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Middle Corridor promises to revitalize economic ties and expand trade cooperation among the member countries of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan is not only a transit country, but also a driving force in assuring the viability, efficiency, and long-term growth of transportation routes, Minister Jabbarov said in his speech at the XVIII meeting of the SPECA Board of Directors

He added that in order to sustain the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor, it is essential to strengthen cooperation, enhance the digitalization of trade and related procedures, and continue expanding collaboration in the future.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.

News.Az