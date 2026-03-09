Türkiye deploys F-16s, air defense systems to Northern Cyprus
Source: Turkish Defense Ministry
Türkiye has deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in light of recent developments in our region, News.Az reports, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.
“Additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary,” the ministry said in a statement.
By Nijat Babayev