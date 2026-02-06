Milan Winter Olympics opening ceremony: when and where to watch

Milan Winter Olympics opening ceremony: when and where to watch

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the Milan Winter Olympics will take place Friday, marking the official start of the Games across multiple venues in Northern Italy.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (8 p.m. local time in Italy). Unlike previous Winter Olympics, the event will be staged across four different locations, Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Predazzo and Livigno, reflecting Italy’s historic winter sports geography, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

In the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. The networks are also expected to replay the event later the same evening.

Viewers can also watch live streams on mobile devices through the Peacock, NBC and NBC Sports apps.

The Games come two years after the Paris Summer Olympics drew global attention with events staged around major landmarks. In contrast, the Milan Winter Olympics are being hosted in established alpine winter sports destinations known for natural snow and long sporting traditions.

Northern Italy has historically been a key hub for winter sports, making it a familiar setting for many athletes and fans.

This year’s Winter Games are notable for their multi-city format, with events spread across several alpine and urban venues. Organizers say the approach allows the Games to use existing world-class facilities while showcasing different regions of Italy.

The opening ceremony will officially launch several weeks of competition across winter sports disciplines.

News.Az