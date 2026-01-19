Mild 2.8-magnitude earthquake shakes New Delhi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck New Delhi on Monday morning, causing brief tremors across parts of the city.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at around 8:44 a.m., with its epicentre in North Delhi at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, and the tremors were described as mild. Nevertheless, the incident underscores Delhi’s vulnerability to seismic activity due to its geological setting.

In an official statement, the NCS provided detailed information about the event: “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 19/01/2026 08:44:16 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 77.06 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: North Delhi, Delhi.”

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) lie close to several active fault lines, which are geological fractures where tectonic plates meet and shift.

These fault lines make the region prone to frequent low- to moderate-intensity earthquakes.

