Military helicopter crash in Congo kills three foreign nationals

A Democratic Republic of Congo military helicopter crashed Wednesday, killing the pilot, co-pilot and technician, who were "expatriates,” officials confirmed to Anadolu.

The three casualties were all foreign nationals but their identities have not been disclosed.The accident happened while the chopper was landing at N’Dolo Airport in the national capital of Kinshasa.​​​​​​​The cause of the accident is unknown, but authorities are investigating.Firefighting vehicles were rushed to the area to control the flames.N’Dolo Airport, in the commune of Barumbu, on the banks of the Funa River, is mainly used for light aircraft.Plane crashes are often reported in Congo.A military drone that belonged to the M23 rebels crashed Tuesday in the eastern North Kivu province, according to sources.

