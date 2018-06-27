Military parade in Azerbaijan causes serious panic in Armenia – Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The June 26 military parade in Azerbaijan caused serious panic in the Armenian leadership, especially in the Armenian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA.

“The reaction of Armenia’s foreign minister and the activity in Twitter of the Armenian foreign ministry spokesman, who has not made a single meaningful statement until today, are a proof of this panic,” Hajiyev said in response to his Armenian colleague’s remarks.

The reason for such zeal of the Armenian foreign ministry spokesman, left by ex-president Serzh Sargsyan, may be the fear of losing his post, noted Hajiyev.

“What else can you expect from the man who formerly served Sargsyan’s military junta regime, which was the enemy of the Armenian people, and praised Sargsyan through “keyboard diplomacy”? Therefore, it is not difficult to understand the reason for my Armenian colleague’s frequent reference to the character of Shere Khan’s friend in Kipling's Mowgli,” he said.

Hajiyev stressed that every Azerbaijani citizen was proud of watching the June 26 military parade in Baku and listening to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s speech.

“If Armenia is concerned about the growing power of the Azerbaijani army, then it should put an end to the occupation and withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

Hajiyev also advised his Armenian colleagues, especially the Armenian foreign ministry spokesman to take an example from other countries, improve their professionalism and to avoid making themselves ridiculous.

“It’s also difficult to us to comment on delusional and illogical statement,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az

