Millennium-old Tibetan carpet weaving finds new life in modern markets

Tibetan carpet weaving, a 2,000-year-old craft from Qinghai Province, is thriving again as artisans blend tradition with modern design. Yang Yongliang, a master of the Jiaya Tibetan carpet technique, now works as a technical consultant at Shengyuan Carpet Group, one of China’s largest Tibetan carpet producers, while teaching new generations the craft.

Jiaya Tibetan carpets are known for their dark tones and natural materials like yak hair and local wool. Once essential for household warmth, they are now gaining global appeal with modern innovations. Shengyuan’s workshops combine machine weaving with skilled handcrafting, creating carpets with three-dimensional patterns and sparkling motifs, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

With AI-assisted design, the company now offers over 100 carpet types in 28 series, exporting to more than 40 countries, including Italy, Japan, and the U.S. Export revenue grew over 8% in the first half of 2025.

“Preserving handcrafting skills also means carrying forward the culture behind them,” says Shengyuan Chairperson Xue Ting. Local authorities support the industry with skilled labor training and industrial upgrades, helping Tibetan carpets stay relevant in modern life.

Yang has personally taught over 200 students in recent years and is dedicated to keeping this ancient art alive for future generations.

