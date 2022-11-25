Milli Majlis approves Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday approved two agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, News.Az reports.

Bills on the approval of agreements between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic “On the establishment of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund” and “On cooperation in the field of plant quarantine” were discussed at a parliamentary session on Friday.

Following discussions, the documents were put to the vote and adopted.

News.Az