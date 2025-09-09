Azerbaijani parliament convenes special meeting on Washington agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Tuesday convened a special meeting themed “The Washington Agreements: A Triumph of Peace Diplomacy and Wise Leadership.”

The meeting is being held as part of the parliament’s extraordinary session, News.Az reports.

Pursuant to Part 2 of Article 88 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, lawmakers appealed to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to convene an extraordinary session. Speaker Gafarova has signed an order to convene an extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis.

