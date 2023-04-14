Milli Majlis speaker urges int’l organizations to investigate violence against Azerbaijani servicemen in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

International organizations should investigate the torture and violence by Armenian armed forces against the two Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing on the border a few days ago, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said on Friday.

Gafarova made the remarks while speaking at the 55th plenary session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) in Saint Petersburg, News.Az reports.

The speaker noted that the two Azerbaijani servicemen, who went missing on the border a few days ago, were detained by Armenia.

“Videos that emerged on social networks clearly show violence and torture against the Azerbaijani servicemen. Relevant international organizations should investigate and assess this violence,” she added.

News.Az