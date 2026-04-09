Millions attend 40th day of mourning for Khamenei - Iranian media - VIDEO

The mourning procession began on Thursday morning, with participants marching from Jomhouri Square to the site where Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in what Iran describes as US–Israeli “terrorist strikes”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The ceremony, which is expected to continue until night, has seen mourners chanting slogans, listening to eulogies in memory of the late leader, and pledging allegiance to his ideals.

Processions are also being held in hundreds of cities and towns across Iran.

Crowds in Tehran performed a coordinated military-style salute during the 40th-day mourning ceremony for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/acJctD7N4H — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 9, 2026

Khamenei was killed, along with members of his family, on 28 February, the first day of what Press TV described as an illegal aggression launched by the United States and Israel against Iran. Several senior Iranian military commanders and advisers were also killed, including Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, and Major General Mohammad Pakpour.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the “martyrdom” of Ayatollah Khamenei was as impactful as his lifetime role in promoting the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic.

Millions of Iranians throng streets to mark 40 days since martyrdom of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/LIJNJ9tCdR — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 9, 2026

It added that Khamenei’s thought, discourse, conduct, and leadership in areas such as resistance, independence, progress, justice, unity, opposition to oppression, and spirituality form a comprehensive framework for governing the country.