Minister: “Apartment will be given to 934 martyr families and persons with disabilities this year”

Minister: “Apartment will be given to 934 martyr families and persons with disabilities this year”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan has been assigned with provision of apartments for disabled veterans of the Garabagh wa

He said that the list of people waiting for the apartment queue has been made by local executive authorities and has been presented to the Ministry: “This list has been publicly announced to the public on the web site of the ministry. Merely this year the apartments will be presented to 934 martyr families and persons with disability.”

According to the minister, approximately 3 thousand people will stay in the queue at the end of the year: “Next year this program will be implemented with further expanding. Because the intention of Mr. President is to fully provide apartment providence of people who are in a queue in two, three years, during a short period.”

News.Az

News.Az