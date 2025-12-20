Montenegro aims to attract more investments from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Montenegro is keen on drawing new investments from Azerbaijan in the near future, as stated by Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Ibrahimović noted that Montenegro also considers it important to ensure investment flows from Montenegro into Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"It is important to ensure investments from Montenegro in Azerbaijan. At the same time, we hope that investments from Azerbaijan will increase in the near future, particularly through the implementation of new projects," he said.

News.Az