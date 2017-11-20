Minister: Azerbaijan ready to export agricultural products to Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready to export agricultural products, including hazelnuts, vegetables and fruits, to Italy, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at a meeting with Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said Nov. 20, Trend reports.

The minister said that both countries have great potential for expansion of cooperation in such areas as industry, trade, agriculture, textiles, winemaking, pharmaceutics, transit, tourism and others.

Mustafayev added that Italy could use the infrastructure and transit opportunities of Azerbaijan and create joint ventures in this sphere.

The minister also touched upon the cooperation in the energy sector, stressing that the South Gas Corridor project is being successfully implemented.

Mustafayev stressed the importance of the Italian government's support for the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy exceeded $2.3 billion in January-October 2017, of which $2.07 billion accounted for the export to Italy.

News.Az

News.Az