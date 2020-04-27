Minister: Azerbaijan to take steps to resume education process after analyzing coronavirus situation

After analyzing the coronavirus situation, appropriate steps will be taken to resume the education process in Azerbaijan, said Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks Monday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters.

He noted that the Azerbaijani state began to partially ease the quarantine regime.

“In the first stage, there is no plan to resume the education process. This issue can be discussed at the next stages. The Ministry of Education will continue taking all measures in order for students not to lag behind the curriculum,” Bayramov added.

News.Az

News.Az