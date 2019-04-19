Minister: Azerbaijani-Iranian relations developing intensively

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are developing intensively, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku,Trend reports April 19.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani bus and truck production plant in Hajigabul Industrial Park.

He particularly noted the high level of bilateral humanitarian ties, successful cooperation in the transport and transit sphere, as well as energy, oil and gas, trade sectors.

Speaking about joint projects, Mustafayev noted the car plant, which is successfully operating in the Neftchala Industrial Park.

More than 1,000 cars were produced and sold last year, he said.

He added that as part of the visit by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Reza Rahmani to Azerbaijan, meetings are held where issues in the fields of industry and trade are discussed.

On April 19, the Hajigabul Industrial Park hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the joint Azerbaijani plant for the production of high-quality buses and trucks. The project cost is 10 million euros. At the first stage, the production capacity will be 500 buses and trucks per year, while at the second stage the production capacity will increase to 1,000 buses and trucks.

The bus and truck production plant will be focused both on the local Azerbaijani market and on exports to neighboring countries. The plant will employ over 100 people.

