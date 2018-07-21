Minister of Defense defines tasks to increase operational efficiency of troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting with the participation of the leadership of the Ministry at the Central Command Point on July 21.

The meeting involved also the commanders of the Army Corpses and formations via video communication.

Analyzing the current situation in the frontline zone and other places of deployment of the troops based on the results of exercises, the reports of commanders, as well as the results of inspections held on comprehensive activities of the troops, the Minister of Defense issued relevant instructions, Defense Ministry reports.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov defined the tasks to increase an operational efficiency and combat readiness of troops, high maneuverability and accurate interoperability of units and formations with the aim of the timely concentration of forces and means in the areas of possible combat operations by strict observance of the requirements of covert control and field camouflaging.

The minister also gave instructions on general issues of strict compliance with security measures, especially fire safety, as well as an uninterruptible and comprehensive provision of troops.

