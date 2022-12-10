“Fraternal Fist” exercises play a significant role in ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region: Minister of Defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 10, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held a meeting of the Board Session of the Ministry of Defense on the results of 2022, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Deputies of Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, Services and Independent Branches of the Ministry participated in the meeting. The Commanders of the Army Corps and formations, stationed in the liberated territories, including the Chiefs of special educational institutions, were also involved in the meeting via video teleconference.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

At the meeting, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev delivered a report on the reforms carried out during the current year under the instruction of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the field of army development, increasing the troops’ capabilities and abilities, their operational and combat training, troops’ provision with modern weapons and equipment, troops’ engineering and reconnaissance services, manning troops with professional servicemen, as well as on a moral-psychological training of military personnel and achievements gained in other areas.

Analyzing the service and combat activities of the Azerbaijan Army in 2022, Colonel General K. Valiyev emphasized that the combat capability of the troops and the level of professionalism of the military personnel increased due to the various types of military exercises and combat training classes conducted.

Detailed information on the laying of new roads due to engineering activities, carried out in the liberated territories, and the work aimed at clearing the territories of mines and unexploded ordnance was provided.

Then, the Adviser to the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Bakhtiyar Ersay, delivered a speech and highlighted the work carried out to bring the Azerbaijan Army in line with the Turkish model, as well as the new achievements gained as a result of the ongoing reforms.

Then the Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov, reported on the work done this year in the Azerbaijan Army in the sphere of troops’ logistics.

Lieutenant General N. Osmanov spoke about the construction work done in military units stationed in the liberated territories, the recently commissioned military infrastructure facilities, and the activities aimed at improving the social and living conditions of the military personnel.

Detailed information on the troops’ timely provision with all types of logistics in accordance with the standards, maintenance of weapons and military equipment in a state of constant combat readiness, protection of life and health of the military personnel, as well as the organization of their high-quality nutrition was provided.

It was stressed that a reserve with food, clothing, fuel, and wood supplies was created according to the standards in combat positions stationed in high mountainous areas, the military personnel was provided with warm clothes, and in general, the goals set during the current year for logistics were achieved.

Lieutenant General N. Osmanov noted that relevant work on maintaining armored and auto vehicles in a state of combat readiness is underway and that formations and military units are fully supplied with missiles and ammunition in accordance with the standards.

Speaking at the meeting the Deputy Ministers stressed that special attention is paid to the development and improvement of the Land Forces, the Combined Arms Army, the Air Force, and the Naval Forces.

Then the current operational situation in the Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkasan regions, as well as the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, was analyzed.

The results of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises held in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the military field signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye were analyzed. It was mentioned that the “Fraternal Fist” exercises held in Baku city, as well as the territories of Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli regions, are of particular significance, and the assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that joint exercises contribute to ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region.

The Defense Minister emphasized that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces highly appreciated the service and combat activities of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the counter-offensive operations conducted in response to provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in 2022.

Having delivered to the participants of the meeting of the Board Session the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army for 2023 by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Minister stressed the importance of paying special attention to the professionalism of military personnel and the troops’ combat training, further improving combat readiness, including increasing the intensity of exercises and field training sessions.

Relevant instructions were set on further strengthening constant observation and control in the Karabakh economic region over the activities of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

The meeting emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the fire and other safety rules during combat duty and daily service activities, as well as paying special attention to the further strengthening of ideological work and moral-psychological support of military personnel.

During the official meeting, specific instructions on engineering activities carried out in the liberated territories were given.

The Defense Minister gave relevant instructions to high-ranking officers on strict control during the winter period over the supply issues of the Azerbaijan Army, especially units stationed in mountainous areas, as well as on strict monitoring of reserves with all types of supplies, including liquid, wood and coal fuel, created at strongholds and combat positions.

In the end, relevant instructions were given on further improving the military personnel’s service and social and living conditions, as well as medical support issues.

News.Az