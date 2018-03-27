Minister of Defense meets with the US Ambassador upon completion of the term

Minister of Defense meets with the US Ambassador upon completion of the term

On March 27, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Robert Sekuta on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in our country.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, the military-political situation in the region, the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.

