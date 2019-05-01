Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources meets AmCham Azerbaijan members

+ ↺ − 16 px

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) organized its monthly members’ luncheon.

The esteemed Guest Speaker – Mr. Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan – spoke on the environmental protection and preserve of the ecological balance in Azerbaijan, measures undertaken by the Government towards solving existing environmental problems, as well as the tasks and challenges the Ministry is facing in its activities aimed at addressing environmental issues.

Mr. Babayev expressed gratitude for the face-to-face channel of communication with the business community provided by the Chamber.

Additionally, the Luncheon highlighted several member presentations. More than 100 AmCham members and partners attended the event, including representatives of diplomatic corps.

AmCham Azerbaijan Members’ Luncheons are organized monthly by the Chamber and feature participation of high ranked government officials, members of parliament and representatives of diplomatic corps.

AmCham Azerbaijan is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan. Established in 1996, the Chamber is composed of over 280 members companies active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80% of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment, in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

