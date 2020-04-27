Yandex metrika counter

Minister of Education comments on whether summer holidays in schools could be cancelled

Minister of Education comments on whether summer holidays in schools could be cancelled

Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov commented on the possibility of canceling the summer holidays in schools.

The Minister said that a decision will be made on the date of the beginning of the lessons taking into account all the current real situations, local context, human safety, students' interests, all priorities: "All preparations are underway. It is clear that a number of innovations, existing realities will be taken into account, but it is not proper to talk about a specific date now."

