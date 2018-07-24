Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in tête-à-tête format and with the participation of delegations during his official

The Ministers noted with satisfaction that strategic relations and traditional friendship forged between the two fraternal countries continue to grow stronger.

The sides emphasized that after their confident victories in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan and Turkey the very first visits respectively by President Ilham Aliyev to Ankara and by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Baku are the vivid examples of bonds of brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The Ministers noted particular significance of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council at the level of Heads of State between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and stressed that the recent meetings of the Council held on 31 October, 2017 in Baku and on April 25, 2018 in Ankara play a key role in the development of strategic relations between our two countries.

They underlined that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, along with the two countries, serves for prosperity, peace, and stability in the wider region. In this context, the Ministers touched upon the importance of commissioned Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Southern Gas Corridor, and TANAP projects. The sides noted the practical importance of trilateral cooperation platforms such as Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey, which complement bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ministers stressed that the ongoing military aggression and occupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan remains a major threat to regional peace and security. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reiterated Turkey's position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and stressed that the conflict should be settled on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions within the framework of internationally recognized borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey within the framework of various international organizations and agreed to continue joint efforts to this end.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda.

