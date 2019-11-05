Minister: Significant growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2020, along with the oil and gas industry, significant growth of the non-oil sector is also expected in Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said, Trend reports Nov. 5.

Jabbarov was speaking at the discussion of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2020 in the parliament.

The minister noted that as a result of the comprehensive measures next year, an increase of 8.8 percent is forecasted in the non-oil sector.

Jabbarov said that in order to implement these forecasts next year, it is important to improve the business environment, suspend inspections in the field of entrepreneurship and continue implementing other measures.

The minister added that thanks to the ongoing work in the non-oil sector, there has been an increase from year to year.

“Continuation of this trend is expected in subsequent years as well,” Jabbarov said.

