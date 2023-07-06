Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts closing ceremony of Ministerial Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku hosts closing ceremony of Ministerial Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau

The closing ceremony of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau has been held in Baku, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the closing ceremony.

The two-day event ended with the adoption of the Baku Declaration.

A project of the NAM member states on the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games to be held in Paris was adopted.

A document (commemorative declaration) on the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev was also adopted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      