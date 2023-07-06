Baku hosts closing ceremony of Ministerial Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau

+ ↺ − 16 px

The closing ceremony of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau has been held in Baku, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the closing ceremony.

The two-day event ended with the adoption of the Baku Declaration.

A project of the NAM member states on the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games to be held in Paris was adopted.

A document (commemorative declaration) on the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev was also adopted.

News.Az