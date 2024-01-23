Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CEC hold seminar for Azerbaijani diplomatic missions

+ ↺ − 16 px

In collaboration with the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted a video-conference seminar for employees of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan.

The seminar aimed to ensure the right to vote in the snap presidential election scheduled for February 7 for both Azerbaijani nationals residing abroad and those serving long-term missions abroad.

Yalchin Rafiyev, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, revealed the establishment of 49 polling places across 37 countries for the snap presidential election and provided details on the steps taken to ensure the proper organization of elections in other nations, including efforts to involve foreign observers.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov, shared comprehensive information regarding the collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for organizing elections outside the country`s borders. He emphasized the ongoing daily cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Election Commission to organize voting for Azerbaijani citizens abroad and to address arising issues in a coordinated manner.

The seminar highlighted a significant increase in the number of countries and precincts, where the elections will be held compared to previous elections, marking the highest indicator to date.

Emil Safarov, the head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed the diplomats about the task ahead, including the Action Plan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Election Headquarters established under the Ministry.

Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions received answers to many inquiries concerning the upcoming election.

The seminar was attended by employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Election Commission in relevant fields, authorized representatives of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, as well as the chairmen of the district election commissions to which the polling stations established in the diplomatic missions belong.

News.Az