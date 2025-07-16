Minnesota man indicted on federal charges for killing state lawmaker and husband

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Minnesota man accused of fatally shooting state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband during a violent rampage in June now faces six federal charges, including stalking and murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

If convicted, 57-year-old Vance Boelter could face life imprisonment or the death penalty, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Boelter, who was arrested on June 16 after a two-day manhunt, allegedly carried out a series of politically motivated attacks on June 14. Prosecutors said he targeted multiple elected officials, including Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, both of whom survived despite being shot multiple times. The couple’s daughter narrowly escaped harm.

“Vance Boelter planned and carried out a night of terror that shook Minnesota to its core,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said in a statement. “He carried out targeted political assassinations the likes of which have never been seen in Minnesota.”

Court documents reveal Boelter meticulously researched his victims before the shootings. He allegedly approached the Hoffmans’ home in Champlin disguised as a police officer, shooting Senator Hoffman nine times and Yvette Hoffman eight times before attempting to kill their daughter. He later drove to the Hortmans’ home, where prosecutors say he fatally shot the couple.

Authorities also disclosed a letter in which Boelter admitted to the killings but falsely claimed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had asked him to assassinate U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith for political reasons—a claim strongly denied by Walz and prosecutors.

Boelter remains in custody and faces additional state charges. He has not yet entered a plea.

