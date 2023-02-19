Minsk Group is already retired and actually does not exist: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The so-called former Minsk Group is already retired and actually does not exist, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“The so-called former Minsk Group, which already retired and actually does not exist, maybe exists only on the paper. Therefore, the former co-chairs of the Minsk Group, which actually did not deliver any result for 28 years, they still have some leverage on the situation. Therefore, we have a platform which is hosted by the United States, by Russia and now by European Union, but no longer by France,” the Azerbaijani Leader said.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, France is not there because of the one-sided pro-Armenian position of the French government. “And it is clear when you are a mediator you cannot take sides, and you cannot demonstrate that you take sides,” the head of state said.

