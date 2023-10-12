Minsk to host next meeting of CIS foreign ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in April 2024 in Minsk, Belarus.

The announcement was made by Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, during a general meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Belarusian media.

Lebedev noted that the foreign ministers of CIS member states on Thursday agreed to hold the next meeting in Belarus on April 12 this year.

News.Az