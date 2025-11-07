Miraflores district in Lima marks Azerbaijan’s Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, showed solidarity with Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru, the municipality building of Miraflores was illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan’s national flag to mark the historic day, News.Az reports.

Miraflores, one of the main historical and cultural districts of the Peruvian capital, joined the global commemorations honoring Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

News.Az