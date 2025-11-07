Azerbaijan’s Victory Day Parade unites allies in a show of strength and solidarity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

Azerbaijan is preparing to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its historic victory in the Second Karabakh War with a grand Victory Parade on November 8, 2025.

The major event, to be held in the capital, Baku, will showcase the country’s military strength, diplomatic partnerships, and the evolving security architecture across the region. This year’s parade stands out for its broader international participation, enhanced military demonstrations, and the presence of high-level delegations from strategic partner countries, compared with previous years.

The Victory Parade is not only a symbol of Azerbaijan’s military and political achievements but also a reflection of the new regional reality shaped after the war. Its growing scale and international interest have turned Baku into the largest military-diplomatic platform in the South Caucasus.

Several countries have already confirmed participation through diplomatic channels. Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s closest ally, will once again be the main brotherly participant. A high-ranking delegation from the Turkish Armed Forces is expected, and Türkiye’s F-16 fighter jets will perform a special flight demonstration. The joint march of Turkish and Azerbaijani soldiers, a long-standing tradition, is set to continue this year.

Pakistan, a strategic partner of Azerbaijan, will also participate at a high level. Media reports indicate that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend, accompanied by a ceremonial military contingent from the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan are likewise expected to be represented, with embassy delegations and defense officials already preparing for the event.

Given the deepening Azerbaijan–Hungary strategic partnership, a formal delegation from Budapest is also likely. High-level representatives from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States are expected to gather in Baku as well.

One of the most notable international participants will be the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces. His presence reflects the growing dynamism of Azerbaijan–Serbia military-diplomatic relations and underscores Baku’s expanding strategic ties with the Balkans.

The parade traditionally highlights the modernization of the Azerbaijani Army since the war. In 2025, the focus will be on military demonstrations showcasing the army’s modern capabilities and the emerging regional security architecture. Exhibits will include advanced unmanned aerial vehicles and strike drones, new-generation armored vehicles, upgraded rocket and artillery systems, special forces units, and tactical flight displays by military aviation.

These presentations emphasize Azerbaijan’s strengthening defense capabilities and technological edge, signaling a new balance of power in the region. This makes the 2025 Victory Parade both a symbol and a powerful statement of Azerbaijan’s military-political modernization strategy. Equipment introduced under the Ministry of Defense’s 2023–2025 modernization program is also expected to be on display.

Beyond its military significance, the 2025 Victory Parade serves as a diplomatic signal. Held on Victory Day, November 8, it underscores that the liberated territories are fully secured and under administrative control.

The parade also sends several key political and security messages. The display of military power and international participation demonstrates that Azerbaijan is the key architect of the new regional security framework, that integration with allies is deepening, and that separatism or occupation policies have no place in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan shows that lasting regional stability can be achieved only through a just order and respect for international law.

In this context, the parade, featuring partners such as Türkiye, Pakistan, Central Asian states, and Serbia, illustrates the contours of the future security model in the region.

On November 8, 2025, the sight of F-16s soaring over Baku, Azerbaijani soldiers marching across Azadlıq Square, and thousands of citizens celebrating Victory will reaffirm that this triumph is not only a historic milestone but a living reality and a lasting foundation for the future.

Photo sources: APA

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az