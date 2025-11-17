Missile strike on Kharkiv leaves several dead and many injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A late-night missile strike on the city of Balakliia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has resulted in multiple deaths and a growing number of wounded.

Initial reports from regional governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed one person killed and eight injured, including two children aged 12 and 14 and a 61-year-old man. Apartment buildings and parked cars were heavily damaged, and emergency crews rushed to the scene. Syniehubov also published photos showing the destruction inside residential areas, News.Az reports.

By early morning, the casualty figures became more severe. The head of the Balakliia military administration, Vitalii Karabanov, later announced that three people had been killed in the attack. Ten others were injured, among them children born in 2007, 2010 and 2011. Nine of the wounded have been hospitalized, while one person is being treated on an outpatient basis.

The strike came just hours after a drone attack cut power to the entire Balakliia community, leaving residents without electricity overnight.

The region has faced a series of assaults in recent days. On 14 November, a police officer was killed when an FPV drone struck a police vehicle. Other attacks have targeted the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Lozova districts with guided aerial bombs, drones and other weapons. Two days earlier, Russian Geran-2 strike drones hit Kharkiv, injuring five people and damaging residential buildings, a civilian enterprise and several logistics warehouses. A pallet of books belonging to Ukrainian publishers was also burned in one of the strikes.

Authorities say emergency services are continuing to work at the scene as the situation in the Kharkiv region remains tense.

