Russians report drone attack in Ryazan, fire near oil refinery

Russia’s Ryazan region came under a mass drone attack early on Saturday, with local channels reporting more than a dozen explosions near a key oil refinery.

Russian media shared footage showing bright flashes in the sky, followed by explosions, fire, and rising smoke. Air defense systems were reportedly activated across the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Ryazan is under attack, the local oil refinery is being targeted, and residents report more than 10 explosions,” one local channel wrote.

Residents were urged to stay indoors and avoid filming air-defense operations. Warnings also circulated about the dangers of debris from downed drones, which could contain explosives or toxic substances.

“Fragments of downed UAVs may contain explosives and timed detonators. Do not approach them… Keep everyone away from the debris until emergency services arrive,” the Ryazan Proisshestviya channel cautioned.

Local outlets also reported drones flying at the height of residential buildings in parts of the region.

There has so far been no official confirmation or comment from local authorities.

Ryazan’s reported attack follows a wave of recent strikes on Russian oil facilities. Earlier this week, drones hit the Novorossiysk oil terminal — an attack confirmed by Ukraine’s General Staff. Reuters reported that the strike temporarily halted around 2% of global oil shipments.

On 14 November, Ukrainian forces also carried out combined missile-and-drone strikes on Novorossiysk and Engels using Neptune missiles and UAVs, inflicting further damage on Russia’s oil sector.

News.Az