Syniehubov

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A Russian drone strike on a residential home in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has left three young children and a man dead, regional officials said, as attacks on frontline areas continue.11 Feb 2026-09:34
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A Russian strike hit a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district on Friday, injuring at least 12 people, officials said.02 Jan 2026-18:10
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A series of Russian missile attacks struck the suburbs of Kharkiv on December 24, killing one person and wounding 13, local authorities reported.24 Dec 2025-16:27
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A late-night missile strike on the city of Balakliia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has resulted in multiple deaths and a growing number of wounded.17 Nov 2025-09:13
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A Russian drone hit a bus in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region early on Friday, injuring six construction workers, including one who was in a critical condition, the regional governor said.03 Aug 2024-10:02
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