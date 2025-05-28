MLB: Ronny Simon’s defensive mistakes key in Marlins’ 8-6 loss to Padres

+ ↺ − 16 px

Miami Marlins rookie second baseman Ronny Simon struggled defensively on Tuesday night, committing three errors over the course of just three innings.

His miscues played a part in the San Diego Padres rallying from a six-run deficit to secure an 8-6 victory, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Simon originally had been charged with a fourth error but the official scorer changed it that call to a single by Xander Bogaerts.

Simon's misfortunes started in the second when he dove for Tyler Wade's grounder, which deflected off his glove for an RBI single and rolled into foul territory. He chased down the ball and his errant throw pulled catcher Agustin Ramirez well off the plate, allowing another run to score.

Simon's fielding error allowed Wade to reach leading off the fourth. Simon fielded Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grounder and tried to force Wade at second but his throw went over shortstop Javier Sanoja's head for another error. Wade scored on Luis Arraez's single to tie it at 6.

Simon was replaced in the bottom of the fifth when Javier Sanoja moved over from shortstop. Otto Lopez entered at shortstop and in Simón's spot in the order.

San Diego went ahead 7-6 in the fifth, and the Marlins failed to score again.

