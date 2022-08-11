MoD: Engineering support tasks are performed at Buzdukh and other important commanding heights-VIDEO
As a result of the clarifications carried out in the area by the Azerbaijani Army, engineering support tasks are being performed at Buzdukh and several other important commanding heights, which were taken under control, News.az reports citing the Defense Ministry.
Engineering works are being carried out by our units on the establishment of new positions and the construction of security roads to specified positions.