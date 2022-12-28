MoD: Sessions on the results of 2022 were held at the Main Department for Personnel (PHOTO)

In accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, sessions on the results of 2022 were held at the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

Reports on manning the troops with professional personnel, moral-psychological training of servicemen, and achievements gained in other areas as a result of reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army were heard during the sessions.

The tasks assigned by the Defense Minister to the military personnel for the upcoming year were delivered to the relevant high-ranking officers.

At the end of the sessions, the servicemen who distinguished themselves in military service according to the results of the current year were awarded.

