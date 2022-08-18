MoD: The “Sniper Frontier” international contest continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the “Sniper Frontier” contest, held in the Yazd city of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the teams fulfilled the next shooting exercises, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

According to the terms of the exercise, the servicemen overcame the obstacle course and using sniper rifles opened fire at targets located at a distance of 300-600 meters.

The snipers of the participating countries compete individually in accordance with the terms of the first stage.

It should be noted that the “Sniper Frontier”contest, held as part of the "International Army Games-2022", will last until August 27.

News.Az