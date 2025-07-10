Modric joins AC Milan on one-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić has officially signed a one-year contract with Italian club AC Milan, according to renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano.

“Luka Modric to AC Milan, here we go confirmed! Exclusive story from June and deal now in place for Croatian midfielder,” Romano wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“Modric counter signed one year contract at AC Milan valid until June 2026, arriving after Club World Cup as planned. Deal confirmed,” he added.

Luka Modrić to AC Milan, here we go confirmed! Exclusive story from June and deal now in place for Croatian midfielder.



Modrić counter signed one year contract at AC Milan valid until June 2026, arriving after Club World Cup as planned.



Deal confirmed. ✅

News.Az