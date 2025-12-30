Mohanlal’s mother Santhakumari passes away at 90

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran actor Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari Amma, passed away on December 30 at the age of 90 after a prolonged illness. Known as a guiding light for her family, she remained a grounding presence throughout her son’s illustrious career.

Mohanlal often credited her unwavering support as instrumental to his success in cinema. Despite family tragedies, including the loss of her elder son Pyarelal in 2000, Santhakumari provided strength and calm to her loved ones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her mortal remains will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram for the final rites on December 31, 2025. She is survived by Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra, and their two children, Pranav and Vismaya. Heartfelt tributes have poured in from friends, family, and fans across India.

