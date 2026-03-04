Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly survives strikes on Iran
Source: Reuters
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader, has survived the assault on the country by U.S. and Israeli air strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several military and other influential figures, two Iranian sources told Reuters on Wednesday, News.Az reports.
He is seen by the establishment as a possible successor to his father Ali Khamenei, the sources said.
By Nijat Babayev