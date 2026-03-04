Yandex metrika counter

Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly survives strikes on Iran

Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly survives strikes on Iran
Source: Reuters

Mojtaba Khamenei, the ​son of ‌Iran's late Supreme Leader, has ​survived the ​assault on the country ⁠by U.S. ​and Israeli ​air strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali ​Khamenei and ​several military and other ‌influential ⁠figures, two Iranian sources told Reuters on ​Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He ​is ⁠seen by the establishment ​as ​a ⁠possible successor to his father Ali Khamenei, ⁠the ​sources ​said.


By Nijat Babayev

