Moldovan news agency hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to combat COVID-19

Moldova’s news agency Tribuna (tribuna.md) has published an article highlighting Azerbaijan’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the article authored by political analyst Igor Volnitski, the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences can be regarded as a global challenge.

“Depending on national interests, economic opportunities, as well as a number of objective and subjective factors, each country determines its own strategy to counter this threat. In this context, the experience of friendly Azerbaijan deserves to be studied,” reads the article.

The author further stresses that decisive and effective measures taken in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have shown their effectiveness.

The article also refers to the Azerbaijani president’s remarks during an extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council which was held through videoconferencing on April 10. “In his letter sent to me on 23 March, Director General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the work done in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is considered as an exemplary country for the measures taken against the pandemic.”

Besides, the author commends the SMS permission system applied in Azerbaijan during the special quarantine regime. He also points out the measures taken by the Azerbaijani president to provide material support to citizens.

“Upon a presidential decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population began on April 9 to transfer lump sum payments to unemployed and informally employed persons who lost their jobs due to the special quarantine regime. To improve the financial situation of doctors fighting the virus, their wages were increased by 3-5-fold,” according to the article.

The author underlines that if the Azerbaijani government had not taken timely measures, today the country could have faced even greater problems.

“The people of Azerbaijan believe their leader. They are convinced that national solidarity, responsibility and unity will allow them to defeat the coronovirus. Today, every Azerbaijani citizen chants the president’s favorite slogan ‘Together We Are Strong’,” the author concludes.

News.Az

News.Az