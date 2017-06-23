Moldovan president completes visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon has today ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Moldovan president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, APA reported.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ismat Abasov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

