Moldovan president visits Heydar Aliyev's grave - PHOTO

President of Moldova Igor Dodon visited Heydar Aliyev's grave at the Alley of Honors as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan on June 22.

President of Moldova honored the memory and laid a wreath to Heydar Aliyev's grave.

Dodon also laid flowers to academician Zarifa Aliyeva's grave.

Then the president of Moldova visited the Martyrs' Alley. Dodon honored the memory of the heroic sons of our fatherland, fallen for the independence, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath to the memorial complex of Eternal fire.

The guest watched the panorama of the Azerbaijani capital from the highest peak in Baku. He was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the beautification and constructive works conducted in the country.

